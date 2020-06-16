Go to Lavinia T's profile
@laviniadede
Download free
monarch butterfly perched on orange flower in close up photography during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Related collections

Portraits
699 photos · Curated by Peter Broomfield
portrait
human
People Images & Pictures
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking