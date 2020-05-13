Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Chris Zueger
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Zürich, Switzerland
Published on
May 13, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Zurich carousel long before COVID-19 was a thing.
Related tags
zürich
switzerland
merry go round
carousel rental
merry go round rental
carousel for hire
merry-go-round
rent a carousel
carnival
festival
amusement ride
fair
zurich
family day
carousel
carnival ride
amusement park
theme park
HD Grey Wallpapers
ferris wheel
Free stock photos
Related collections
1
50 photos
· Curated by Nadim Mohsen
1
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Carnival
9 photos
· Curated by Saul Chilchik
carnival
amusement park
festival
ENG
44 photos
· Curated by Stxph Alvarado
eng
amusement park
Light Backgrounds