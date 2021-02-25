Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Mike Tambo
@tam3o
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
New York, New York, United States
Published
on
February 25, 2021
Canon, EOS 6D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Freedom Hoop
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
New York Pictures & Images
united states
hoop
lamp
Related collections
Classic Cars
177 photos · Curated by Clem Onojeghuo
classic car
Car Images & Pictures
vehicle
Feet
43 photos · Curated by Alison Costa
feet
shoe
leg
The Path
493 photos · Curated by Tim Mossholder
path
road
Tree Images & Pictures