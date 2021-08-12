Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Samuel Isaacs
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
United Kingdom
Published
on
August 12, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5600
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
united kingdom
fern
close up
woodland
plant
vegetation
bush
Tree Images & Pictures
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Flatlay Items
418 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
flatlay
desk
work
Medium Highlights
75 photos
· Curated by Medium
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
human
Top 100 Most Viewed Photos of 2017
79 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers