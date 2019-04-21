I shot this behind our house on Valencia St in the SF Mission District. I set up my tripod and a step ladder. I balanced myself on the top of the ladder and my friend took the shot. I then climbed down, removed the ladder, and captured a second image. Later, in Photoshop, I worked with two layers: 1. me and the ladder; and 2. the empty alley. I then used a layer mask to brush away the ladder, leaving my body hanging in mid-air. The concept was intended to illustrate the power of salvation, a gift from Jesus through which he works in our lives to rescue us from self-destruction.