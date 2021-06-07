Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Almira
@mojosem
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 7, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
geranium
Flower Images
blossom
potted plant
vase
jar
pottery
acanthaceae
Backgrounds
Related collections
Majestical Sunsets
928 photos
· Curated by Rowan Heuvel
Sunset Images & Pictures
Cloud Pictures & Images
sunrise
Into the Woods
32 photos
· Curated by Alice Donovan Rouse
HD Wood Wallpapers
outdoor
HD Forest Wallpapers
Makers: Mercantile
16 photos
· Curated by Crew
canada
montréal
clark street mercantile