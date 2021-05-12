Been having a hard time recently with my mental health and just feeling super tired in general. I decided to pickup my camera after months of barely any use and head out into my garden to get some snaps. My cat, Minx, wouldn't leave my side and posed for a few photos for me as the sun was setting. Animals have a strange ability to know when we're not okay and its a really nice feeling that they seemingly go out their way to lift our mood. Only got a few photos with this light, but they came out really nice :)