Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Benjamin Juhlin
@benjaminmjuhlin
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Los Angeles, CA, USA
Published
on
May 12, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
los angeles
ca
usa
lemon
outdoor
HD Sky Wallpapers
House Images
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
home decor
Fruits Images & Pictures
Food Images & Pictures
produce
citrus fruit
persimmon
HD Windows Wallpapers
quince
Free images
Related collections
Weddings
169 photos · Curated by Katie Smith
Wedding Backgrounds
People Images & Pictures
bride
FESTIVE
74 photos · Curated by Katie Schwendi
festive
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Christmas Images
View Angle
116 photos · Curated by Yienlong Mn
view
angle
building