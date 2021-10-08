Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Otto Hyytiälä
@hyytiala
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 8, 2021
Canon, EOS 70D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Historical Photos & Images
pocket watch
vintage clock
watch
Clock Images
wristwatch
locket
accessories
jewelry
pendant
accessory
Free stock photos
Related collections
Emotions
57 photos · Curated by Elina Gardashnik
emotion
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
Animal Magnetism
263 photos · Curated by Marsha Wilde
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
HD Grey Wallpapers
Photography-Cameras
63 photos · Curated by Nicole Gladding
photography-camera
camera
photography