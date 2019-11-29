Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Elisabeth
@elsi_
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
November 29, 2019
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Male duck
Related tags
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
HD Water Wallpapers
HD Green Wallpapers
wildlife
waterfowl
duck
mallard
HD Teal Wallpapers
Free images
Related collections
Collection #63: Andrew Chen
8 photos
· Curated by Andrew Chen
architecture
building
HD City Wallpapers
HOLIDAYS...CELEBRATE
320 photos
· Curated by Susan H.
HD Holiday Wallpapers
decoration
Christmas Images
Meditation & Contemplation
65 photos
· Curated by Barbie Fitzgerald
meditation
Sunset Images & Pictures
Website Backgrounds