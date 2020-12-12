Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Roger Starnes Sr
@rstar50
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 12, 2020
NIKON D7000
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Old farm buildings and machinery
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
Nature Images
outdoors
plant
Grass Backgrounds
building
countryside
rural
shelter
farm
housing
hut
Animals Images & Pictures
Giraffe Images & Pictures
mammal
wildlife
barn
field
lawn
Free pictures
Related collections
WORK
339 photos
· Curated by Juliette Belloir
work
Flower Images
People Images & Pictures
Frontal Facades
193 photos
· Curated by Rebecca Matthews
facade
HD Windows Wallpapers
building
Blog Header Images
110 photos
· Curated by Rahul Dogra
blog
pen
HD Grey Wallpapers