Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ekaterina Krusanova
@apieceofgold
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
November 10, 2020
SONY, DSLR-A550
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
apparel
clothing
footwear
shoe
sock
cup
beverage
drink
coffee cup
Free stock photos
Related collections
Fall 2020
388 photos · Curated by Heather Fraser
Fall Images & Pictures
human
HD Autumn Wallpapers
lifestyle
70 photos · Curated by Luna Salvo
lifestyle
People Images & Pictures
human
socks
2 photos · Curated by Celeste Murphy
sock
accessory
knitting