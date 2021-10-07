Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Vincenzo Gallina
@vincenzo_gallina_ph
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 7, 2021
Canon, EOS 600D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
analog clock
Clock Images
symbol
Flag Images & Pictures
clock tower
tower
building
architecture
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Collection #53: Paul Stamatiou
8 photos
· Curated by Paul Stamatiou
HD Blue Wallpapers
outdoor
building
Write, Read, Note
557 photos
· Curated by Mahdi Shakhesi
write
note
Book Images & Photos
Black & White
78 photos
· Curated by Kirill
HD White Wallpapers
HD Black Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers