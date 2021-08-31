Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Joe Straker
@joestrakerphotography
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Isle of Skye, United Kingdom
Published
6d
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Milky Way high in the sky on an August night in the Isle of Skye
Related tags
isle of skye
united kingdom
Space Images & Pictures
milky way
Star Images
Galaxy Images & Pictures
astro photography
nasa
esa
dark sky
dark skies
space agency
photography
skye
august
milkyway
scotland
gas cloud
planet
HD Dark Wallpapers
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Brands
30 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
brand
drink
soda
Majestical Sunsets
931 photos
· Curated by Rowan Heuvel
Sunset Images & Pictures
Cloud Pictures & Images
sunrise
Collection #189: Jason Fried
7 photos
· Curated by Jason Fried
human
People Images & Pictures
calm