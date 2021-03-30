Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Backen.de
@backen_de
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
March 30, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
bowl
People Images & Pictures
human
cooking batter
Food Images & Pictures
Ice Cream Images & Pictures
cream
dessert
creme
mixing bowl
Backgrounds
Related collections
blue hour
200 photos
· Curated by manu schwendener
HD Blue Wallpapers
Light Backgrounds
Sunset Images & Pictures
Urban perfection
159 photos
· Curated by Daria Nepriakhina
urban
building
architecture
Sparkles
76 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
Sparkle Backgrounds
Light Backgrounds
night