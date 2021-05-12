Go to Kojo Kwarteng's profile
@cwojo
Download free
man in gray crew neck t-shirt wearing white earbuds
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Vodafone Internet Cafe (KNUST), Kumasi, Ghana
Published on SONY, ILCE-6500
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

kumasi
ghana
vodafone internet cafe (knust)
HD Laptop Wallpapers
covid 19
university students
pen
face mask
listening to music
writing
engineering student
studying with laptop
ghanaian
west africa
campus life
university campus
ghanaian students
knust
People Images & Pictures
human
Free pictures

Related collections

LCF
66 photos · Curated by Selena Wells
lcf
human
People Images & Pictures
Education
173 photos · Curated by Daniel Lohnes
education
canada
building
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking