Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Amelia Fujii
@teddyandfreddycats
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 4, 2021
Canon, EOS Rebel SL2
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Pretty Teddy the grey tabby cat looking out the window
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Cat Images & Pictures
HD Windows Wallpapers
reflection
pretty cat
kitty
Pretty Backgrounds
abyssinian
pet
mammal
Animals Images & Pictures
Free pictures
Related collections
Collection #192: Unsplash
8 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
rock
Sea
187 photos · Curated by Leonie Rixon
sea
outdoor
wafe
Wings
31 photos · Curated by Hello I'm Nik
wing
Airplane Pictures & Images
Cloud Pictures & Images