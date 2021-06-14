Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Claudio Schwarz
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Amoled Wallpapers
Share
Info
Published
on
June 14, 2021
SONY, ILCE-1
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
HD AMOLED Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
churfirsten
Mountain Images & Pictures
switzerland
silhouette
Nature Images
outdoors
peak
mountain range
Mountain Images & Pictures
photo
photography
cliff
Free stock photos
Related collections
INTERIORS
379 photos
· Curated by Chloe Stephens
interior
plant
indoor
fire, sun & lights
252 photos
· Curated by manu schwendener
HD Fire Wallpapers
Sun Images & Pictures
Light Backgrounds
Dark Portraits
826 photos
· Curated by Rowan Heuvel
HD Dark Wallpapers
portrait
HD Black Wallpapers