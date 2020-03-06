Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
British Library
@britishlibrary
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
March 6, 2020
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Image taken from page 301 of 'Jezebel's Daughter'
Related tags
HD Yellow Wallpapers
illustration
Historical Photos & Images
painting
Texture Backgrounds
HD Pattern Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
rug
aluminium
foil
Free images
Related collections
Clio
28 photos
· Curated by Yuliana Bobyleva
clio
fashion
style
Patterns & Backgrounds
25 photos
· Curated by Kylie Pineda
HQ Background Images
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Texture Backgrounds
Fresco
41 photos
· Curated by Liliya Dem
fresco
HD Art Wallpapers
painting