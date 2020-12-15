Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Kelly Sikkema
@kellysikkema
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 16, 2020
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D500
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Green Wallpapers
Snowflake Images
die cut
string
twine
butcher twine
HD Snow Wallpapers
decoration
Paper Backgrounds
craft
HD Art Wallpapers
Cute Images & Pictures
minimal
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Christmas Images
Winter Images & Pictures
festive
ornament
crafty
hanging
Free images
Related collections
Hiking Adventure
51 photos
· Curated by Hitsch Meyer
adventure
hiking
outdoor
Collection #91: Amit Gupta
8 photos
· Curated by Amit Gupta
HD Wood Wallpapers
outdoor
Tree Images & Pictures
Hand Held Devices 📱
273 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
device
hand
HD Phone Wallpapers