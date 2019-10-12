Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Walter Sturn
@walter46
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
October 12, 2019
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
Mothers Day
37 photos
· Curated by Marion Wug
day
mother
child
Floral Envy
451 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
HD Floral Wallpapers
Flower Images
petal
Collection #190: Unfold
10 photos
· Curated by Unfold
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
People Images & Pictures
Related tags
plant
blossom
geranium
Flower Images
flower arrangement
flower bouquet
daisies
daisy
pollen
PNG images