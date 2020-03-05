Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Markus Spiske
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
Share
Info
Erlangen, Deutschland
Published
on
March 5, 2020
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Urban street art sticker – REFUGEES WELCOME
Related tags
erlangen
deutschland
street
sticker
welcome
People Images & Pictures
urban
refugees
fugitive
displaced
HD Art Wallpapers
escape
drink
beer
alcohol
beverage
text
label
bottle
tin
Free images
Related collections
street art & signs
35 photos
· Curated by Konstantin M.
street
HD Art Wallpapers
sign
In Focus topics
9 photos
· Curated by Reboot the Future
text
HD Grey Wallpapers
word
EFIE
167 photos
· Curated by wir fair-wandeln
efie
human
HD Grey Wallpapers