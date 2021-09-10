Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Nagesh Badu
@nagesh
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Chitwan, Nepal
Published
on
September 10, 2021
Canon, EOS 6D Mark II
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
nepal
chitwan
chitawan
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
veins
Tree Images & Pictures
fungus
Free stock photos
Related collections
Mood: Umbrella
34 photos
· Curated by Kirill
umbrella
street
rain
Collection #121: Ameriie
6 photos
· Curated by Ameriie
Cloud Pictures & Images
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Collection #181: Unsplash
6 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Blue Wallpapers
outdoor
Sports Images