Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Claudio Schwarz
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 18, 2021
SONY, ILCE-1
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
flood
bern
Nature Images
river
outdoors
HD Water Wallpapers
vegetation
plant
woodland
HD Forest Wallpapers
Tree Images & Pictures
land
grove
rainforest
sea
HD Ocean Wallpapers
Free pictures
Related collections
Collection #112: Scott Harrison
8 photos · Curated by Scott Harrison
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
rock
lines
54 photos · Curated by Cecilia De Lucia
line
architecture
HQ Background Images
Tidy!
149 photos · Curated by Anton Darius
tidy
HD Grey Wallpapers
HQ Background Images