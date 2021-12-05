Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Marjhon Obsioma
@shotsbybeard
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 5, 2021
SONY, ILCE-6500
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
faith
reading bible
spirituality
Bible Images
human
People Images & Pictures
reading
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Shapes, Patterns & Textures
78 photos · Curated by Kirill
shape
Texture Backgrounds
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Homegrown
17 photos · Curated by Gemma Evans
homegrown
plant
Food Images & Pictures
Classic Cars
94 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
classic car
Car Images & Pictures
Vintage Backgrounds