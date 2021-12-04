Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Frederik Mussler
@fm1988
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Grindelwald, Schweiz
Published
on
December 4, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D70
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
An old barn in swiss
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
grindelwald
schweiz
alps
barn
Landscape Images & Pictures
swiss
Nature Images
housing
building
outdoors
House Images
countryside
cabin
Mountain Images & Pictures
cottage
hut
rural
shack
shelter
Tree Images & Pictures
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Roads
100 photos · Curated by Wilfried Santer
road
gravel
dirt road
Wilds
78 photos · Curated by Gretchen Seelenbinder
wild
outdoor
rock
Food
113 photos · Curated by Sarah Dankhoff
Food Images & Pictures
plant
flora