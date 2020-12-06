Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Ira Ostafiichuk
@ira2199
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Wrocław, Польща
Published on
December 7, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
wrocław
польща
sweets
confectionery
Food Images & Pictures
Heart Images
human
People Images & Pictures
Free images
Related collections
NEW YEAR
260 photos
· Curated by Ksen T
HD New Year Wallpapers
Christmas Images
HD Holiday Wallpapers
christmas
104 photos
· Curated by Ira Ostafiichuk
Christmas Images
plant
fir
christmas
421 photos
· Curated by Marta Laura
Christmas Images
Food Images & Pictures
sweet