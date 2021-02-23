Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Simona Sergi
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
February 23, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Follow my Journey on Instagram @i_am_simoesse
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
ground
apparel
clothing
road
dirt road
gravel
footwear
shoe
soil
asphalt
tarmac
boot
human
People Images & Pictures
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Male Friendship
54 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
Friendship Images
male
friend
Collection #185: Unsplash
8 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Flag Images & Pictures
united state
America Images & Photos
Sweet Tooth
123 photos
· Curated by Isaiah Nathanael
sweet
dessert
Food Images & Pictures