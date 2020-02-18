Go to The New York Public Library's profile
@nypl
Download free
Boat on near water front near Brooklyn in 1936
Boat on near water front near Brooklyn in 1936
Brooklyn, NY, USAPublished on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Watuppa, from water front, Brooklyn, Manhattan. 1936

Related collections

historic
228 photos · Curated by Emma Walshe
historic
building
House Images
Vintage
1 photo · Curated by Cody Hiscox
Vintage Backgrounds
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking