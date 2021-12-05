Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Serena Naclerio
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Wien, Austria
Published
on
December 5, 2021
SONY, ILCE-6000
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
wien
austria
building
tower
architecture
spire
steeple
clock tower
bell tower
church
Free stock photos
Related collections
Collection #124: Brendan Haywood
6 photos · Curated by Brendan Haywood
Sports Images
building
hand
Fog and Mist
112 photos · Curated by Wilfried Santer
mist
fog
Cloud Pictures & Images
Collection #103: Moment
10 photos · Curated by Moment
HD Wallpapers
outdoor
HQ Background Images