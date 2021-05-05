Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Marcus Loke
@marcusloke
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Musei Vaticani, Vatican City
Published
on
May 5, 2021
X-T20
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
musei vaticani
vatican city
hallway
Historical Photos & Images
museum
european
chandeliers
holy
Italy Pictures & Images
vatican museum
rome
architecture
HD Black Wallpapers
corridor
human
flooring
People Images & Pictures
floor
indoors
aisle
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Urban Exploration
236 photos
· Curated by Alex Holyoake
urban
building
HD City Wallpapers
Highly Devoted
76 photos
· Curated by Marjorie Fischer
couple
Love Images
People Images & Pictures
Collection #144: WeWork
9 photos
· Curated by WeWork
work
blog
Creative Images