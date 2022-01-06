Go to Aleksandrina Andreeva's profile
@alex_a_ph
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

HD Grey Wallpapers
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
ice
Nature Images
outdoors
vegetation
potted plant
vase
jar
pottery
HD Snow Wallpapers
bush
frost
land
herbs
planter
woodland
Tree Images & Pictures
HD Forest Wallpapers
Backgrounds

Related collections

Raindrops + Glass
63 photos · Curated by Andrew Neel
raindrop
glass
rain
Garden
40 photos · Curated by Jimmy Vanzino
garden
Flower Images
plant
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking