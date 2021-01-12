Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Georgi Kyurpanov
@genkography
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Vitosha, Bulgaria
Published on
January 12, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
vitosha
bulgaria
naturephotography
Landscape Images & Pictures
Nature Images
wanderlust
Brown Backgrounds
tree stump
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
Free images
Related collections
Sea
188 photos
· Curated by Leonie Rixon
sea
outdoor
wafe
Collection #65: James Allworth
7 photos
· Curated by James Allworth
Beach Images & Pictures
sea
HD Grey Wallpapers
Collection #171: FiftyThree
9 photos
· Curated by FiftyThree
outdoor
plant
HD Wallpapers