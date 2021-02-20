Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Gabriella Clare Marino
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Textures with negative space
Share
Info
Farfa, Province of Rieti, Italy
Published
on
February 20, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Textured stone wall
Related tags
negative space
farfa
province of rieti
Italy Pictures & Images
Texture Backgrounds
copy space
blank space
HD Pattern Wallpapers
room for text
Best Stone Pictures & Images
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
backdrop
neutral
wall background
medieval
decorative
natural
wall
limestone
Free stock photos
Related collections
Textures with negative space
146 photos
· Curated by Photo Clubs
Texture Backgrounds
HD Pattern Wallpapers
negative space
Backgrounds / Wallpapers
29 photos
· Curated by Gabriella Clare Marino
HQ Background Images
Texture Backgrounds
Italy Pictures & Images
Cool places in the region of Lazio, Italy
65 photos
· Curated by Gabriella Clare Marino
lazio
Italy Pictures & Images
italian