Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Alex Vinogradov
@alexx876
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
May 18, 2020
Apple, iPhone 11 Pro
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
sunlight
plant
flare
Light Backgrounds
vegetation
Flower Images
blossom
potted plant
jar
vase
pottery
Tree Images & Pictures
planter
herbs
outdoors
Nature Images
Leaf Backgrounds
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
Grass Backgrounds
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Europe
37 photos · Curated by GEM Communications
europe
building
architecture
Mountains
211 photos · Curated by Julia Biagi
Mountain Images & Pictures
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
Top 100 Most Viewed Photos of 2017
79 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers