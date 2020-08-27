Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Markus Winkler
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
August 27, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
COVID-19
12 photos
· Curated by Heather Jauquet
covid-19
vaccine
vaccination
Covid-19 Vaccine
11 photos
· Curated by Markus Winkler
covid-19
vaccine
text
vaccine
9 photos
· Curated by Julia Scanlon
vaccine
covid-19
coronavirus
Related tags
vaccine
current events
immunisation week
immunization week
transportation
vehicle
research
covid-19 vaccine
sinovac
flu
china
covid-19
virus
science
Women Images & Pictures
mockup
pandemic
medicine
biology
hospital
Free images