Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
shraga kopstein
@sfkopstein
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 15, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D850
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Captured these fresh baked breads cooling outside a bakery.
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Food Images & Pictures
bread
bakery
fresh baking
Brown Backgrounds
no people
seasame seed
trays
Metal Backgrounds
cooling
smells
golden
vertical
shop
bun
Public domain images
Related collections
The Classics
65 photos · Curated by Marce
classic
HD Grey Wallpapers
Vintage Backgrounds
It's simple but very complex
231 photos · Curated by Anton Darius
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Texture Backgrounds
Childhood
356 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
childhood
child
HD Kids Wallpapers