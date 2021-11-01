Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Stanislava Zadnipranets
@stasya_z
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
November 1, 2021
Apple, iPhone 11 Pro
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
architecture
building
ruins
arched
arch
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Wild
528 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
wild
Flower Images
plant
Collection #108: Ann Friedman
10 photos
· Curated by Ann Friedman
HD Windows Wallpapers
building
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Abstract and Textures
239 photos
· Curated by Katie Sweetman
HD Abstract Wallpapers
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images