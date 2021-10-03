Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Kouji Tsuru
@pafuxu
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
26d
ago
RICOH IMAGING COMPANY, LTD., RICOH GR IIIx
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
torii
gate
outdoors
HD Water Wallpapers
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
Nature Images
Free images
Related collections
Anchored in the Storm - Epic Life
260 photos
· Curated by Adam Holland
Life Images & Photos
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Contemplative
156 photos
· Curated by Sam Littlefair
contemplative
plant
HD Dark Wallpapers
Mental Health Matters
50 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
mental
Health Images
HD Grey Wallpapers