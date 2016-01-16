Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Camilla Bundgaard
camil
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
Munchen map print pack on black rack
Napkin map
A map marker
Munich, Germany
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 16, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 1100D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
paper
book
color
map
germany
gift
shop
sales
sale
munich
decor
napkin
souvenir
rack
munchen
holder
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20