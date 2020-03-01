Go to Ran Berkovich's profile
@berko
Download free
leafless trees under cloudy sky during daytime
leafless trees under cloudy sky during daytime
Magal, IsraelPublished on Free to use under the Unsplash License

First time seeing such a beautiful blossom of almond trees.

Related collections

Work Pictures
8 photos · Curated by Maria Castro
plant
almond
Food Images & Pictures
Letizia Event
312 photos · Curated by amit meirav
israel
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking