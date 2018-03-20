Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Georgia de Lotz
@georgiadelotz
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
Share
Info
Thornbury, United Kingdom
Published
on
March 20, 2018
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
minimal
Flower Images
HQ Background Images
thornbury
united kingdom
Nature Images
HD Green Wallpapers
HD Simple Wallpapers
Leaf Backgrounds
eucalyptus
HD White Wallpapers
eucalyptu
dried
dry
dried plant
stem
clean
negative space
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Neutral Colors
30 photos · Curated by Clarise Oberholzer
HD Color Wallpapers
neutral
HD White Wallpapers
BOKAY
856 photos · Curated by Kimz
bokay
Flower Images
plant
Inspiration
276 photos · Curated by Clara Auricoste
inspiration
HD White Wallpapers
fashion