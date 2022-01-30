Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Raimond Klavins
@raimondklavins
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
India
Published
6d
ago
Canon, EOS 7D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Indian lake
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
india
watercraft
vessel
transportation
vehicle
People Images & Pictures
human
boat
sailboat
HD Water Wallpapers
waterfront
dinghy
Backgrounds
Related collections
Skyscrapers and Cityscapes
55 photos · Curated by Isa Booth
skyscraper
cityscape
building
Collection #136: Sticker Mule
9 photos · Curated by Sticker Mule
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
united state
London calling
139 photos · Curated by Angie Muldowney
london
building
HD City Wallpapers