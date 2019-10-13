Go to Tbel Abuseridze's profile
woman standing in front of group of police men
Tbilisi, Georgia
What caused the protests? . Mr Gavrilov was taking part in the Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy (IAO), a body set up by the Greek parliament in 1993 to foster relationships between Christian Orthodox lawmakers. Opposition MPs in Georgia's pro-Western parliament called for protests in response to his decision to deliver a speech from the speaker's seat. He addressed delegates in Russian, angering politicians and Georgians vehemently opposed to Moscow's presence in the country. 10,000 protesters breached the police cordon in the capital, Some were carrying EU flags and placards reading "

