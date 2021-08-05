Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Moritz Kindler
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
1 month
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Brown Backgrounds
plant
bamboo
Related collections
Collection #187: Square
8 photos
· Curated by Square
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Blue Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
A walk through the garden
232 photos
· Curated by Laura Ockel
garden
Flower Images
petal
Christmas
40 photos
· Curated by Kaylee McNulty
Christmas Images
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Winter Images & Pictures