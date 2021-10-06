Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Rafiee Artist
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 6, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7SM3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Close-up of peppers on a tray
Related tags
market
confectionery
Food Images & Pictures
sweets
bazaar
shop
meal
plant
Brown Backgrounds
grocery store
Free pictures
Related collections
Beauty / Style
93 photos
· Curated by Caterina Chimenti
style
beauty
People Images & Pictures
Still Lifes
349 photos
· Curated by Cora Geroux
Life Images & Photos
Flower Images
plant
Architecture
77 photos
· Curated by Luca Onniboni
architecture
building
HD City Wallpapers