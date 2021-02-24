Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Kasumi Sasaki
@hydrangeaa
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
February 25, 2021
Panasonic, DC-GH5
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Brown Backgrounds
apparel
clothing
robe
fashion
human
People Images & Pictures
gown
kimono
Backgrounds
Related collections
Abstract Architecture
174 photos · Curated by Laura Ockel
HD Abstract Wallpapers
architecture
building
building
165 photos · Curated by tailly zhang
building
architecture
HD City Wallpapers
Colours
661 photos · Curated by Tim Mossholder
colour
HD Color Wallpapers
HQ Background Images