Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Olena Shmahalo
@theoperatingsystem
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Reykjadalur, Iceland
Published
on
January 24, 2020
Huawei, Nexus 6P
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Moss on a colorful rock.
Related tags
reykjadalur
iceland
moss
hills
hike
hiking
Travel Images
rocks
Best Stone Pictures & Images
lichen
HD Grey Wallpapers
rock
rubble
plant
fungus
slate
ground
crystal
Free images
Related collections
nature
146 photos
· Curated by Kellen Barnes
Nature Images
HD Wallpapers
plant
moss and lichen
20 photos
· Curated by Heather Stewart
lichen
moss
plant
Nature
8 photos
· Curated by G B
Nature Images
plant
HD Forest Wallpapers