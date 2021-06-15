Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Andrea De Santis
@santesson89
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
London, UK
Published
on
June 15, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
The Victoria Memorial outside Buckingham palace
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
london
uk
memorial
queen victoria
statue
buckingham palace
history
sky and clouds
queen
monument
HD Art Wallpapers
sculpture
Free pictures
Related collections
Classic Cars
177 photos · Curated by Clem Onojeghuo
classic car
Car Images & Pictures
vehicle
Weddings
77 photos · Curated by Jessica Kleine
Wedding Backgrounds
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
Collection #35: Crew
8 photos · Curated by Crew
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
man