Go to Annie Spratt's profile
@anniespratt
Download free
man in black suit jacket holding hands with woman in white wedding gown
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –

Featured in

Film
Published on EPSON, Perfection V600
Free to use under the Unsplash License

1970s wedding, 1970s film photo

Related collections

wedding
19 photos · Curated by marina grankova
Wedding Backgrounds
human
bride
NewCo Imagery
11 photos · Curated by Don Price
human
accessory
electronic
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking