Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Annie Spratt
@anniespratt
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Film
Share
Info
Published
on
April 12, 2020
EPSON, Perfection V600
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
1970s wedding, 1970s film photo
Related tags
film photography
apparel
clothing
People Images & Pictures
human
robe
fashion
gown
Wedding Backgrounds
wedding gown
bride
Brown Backgrounds
footwear
shoe
bridegroom
accessory
accessories
tie
coat
suit
Free images
Related collections
Vintage
63 photos
· Curated by Alu B.
Vintage Backgrounds
HD Grey Wallpapers
old
wedding
19 photos
· Curated by marina grankova
Wedding Backgrounds
human
bride
NewCo Imagery
11 photos
· Curated by Don Price
human
accessory
electronic